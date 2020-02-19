Columbus Man Will Spend 11 Years In Prison For Child Porn!

A Columbus man will be spending the next decade behind bars and not for violent crimes. 29-year-old Michael Moore, pretended to be a minor on Facebook and shared child pornography with a 14-year-old girl! And now he can look forward to spending the next 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Moore posed as a young girl on Facebook back in 2018 when he shared the illegal images. What he did not know at the time was that his activity was flagged by Facebook and Google. Because of this federal authorities launched an investigation.

Investigators found three cell phones in his house which contained child pornography. To no surprise, this was not the first time Moore got caught up. He was already a registered sex offender in Franklin County, convicted back in 2012 for similar crimes.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: