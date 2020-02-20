Petition to Silence TMZ Reporting Black Celebrity Deaths

This celebrity gossip site is the first when it comes to the trending gossip news and has all the tea. Lets just call TMZ what they are, GOSSIP, although they are credible Sometimes, they are also a very insensitive website.

With the passing of so many black celebrities TMZ has been there to cover, especially the big deaths, like Whitney, Kober Bryant, and recently 20 yr old rapper Pop Smoke.

Well some people are tired of TMZ covering the deaths of black celebrities without the permission of families. Get the gossip first go tell the family and then report on it, and stop causing the TRAUMA.

This is the word from the source

Sign the Petition HERE