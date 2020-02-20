The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich Straight Out Of A ‘Boondocks’ Episode

Fast food restaurants are out of control.

Ever since Popeyes released their notorious chicken sandwich last summer, it seems like fast food restaurants have been coming out of the woodwork with outlandish menu ideas.

According to USA Today, the latest one comes from KFC, who announced a wider release of their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts item. They tested the dish last fall in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants and apparently, it was so successful that customers can order the dish for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide starting February 24.

The sweet and savory food item will be available as a sandwich, or a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts, and it’ll be available as a basket with a customer’s choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with one or two donuts.

The whole meal seems completely unhealthy and could possibly have life altering consequences, but a sweet and savory pleasure is something we’re rarely afforded in this lifetime…

So it’ll probably sell like hotcakes.

The Boondocks warned us of such seductive flavors in the 2006 episode “The Itis”. In the episode, Granddad opens a soul food restaurant with a wealthy white man and the spot features Granddad’s hit sandwich called The Luther.

What is The Luther?

A grilled burger patty, covered in cheese, strips of bacon and lodged between two Krispy Kreme donuts.

Sound familiar?

Although KFC’s item involves chicken and not beef, it’s clear that The Boondocks was foreshadowing a future of sweet and savory goodness.

Unfortunately, in the episode, people become addicted to Granddad’s food causing the neighborhood to turn into a crime-ridden food junkie spot, which later gets shut down to make way for corporate development and gentrification.

Will this happen with the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts?

It’s doubtful a sandwich can have such catastrophic effects. But it definitely makes you think about who’s buying all the fast food and who’s making big money from it. I mean…things really are getting ridiculous. Burger King recently released a sandwich that’s filled with fries instead of a patty. The forever shady Wendy’s even had to question the outrageousness of it all.

“When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef,” they tweeted in response to Burger King’s fries sandwich.

When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef. https://t.co/YfTTrYrPDI — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

Is this experimentation? A death sentence? Or simply the pleasures of life?

Try not to chew too loudly while thinking about it.

The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich Straight Out Of A 'Boondocks' Episode

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 3 hours ago

