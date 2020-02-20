Lauren London Says “I Don’t Play About Nip” & Shuts Down Dating Rumors

After a strange series of events and rumors involving Diddy, Lauren London took to social media to inform people that she is still Nip’s woman.
This all started after Diddy posted–and later deleted–black and white images of him and Lauren London with the caption “#lostfiles…Lauren London.” However, these photos were not recent, they in fact were photos from the annual Roc Nation Brunch that happened in January, prior to the GRAMMYs. The two did not attend the event together, London actually attended the event with Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha.
The photos made some people think that Diddy was trying to flirt with London. Well, she fired back and shut down on the rumors in two post on her Instagram.
We continue to to send love and support to Lauren and the family.
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
1. “Me and my Loc” – NipseySource: 1 of 12
2. Lauren and Mr. Cool.Source: 2 of 12
3. He got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain.Source: 3 of 12
4. Riding out in all black.Source: 4 of 12
5. Lauren admiring a G from afar.Source: 5 of 12
6. Riding and rollin’.Source: 6 of 12
7. Yacht life.Source: 7 of 12
8. Cornrows and diamonds… Lauren’s #MCE.Source: 8 of 12
9. “CRENSHAW” – NipseySource: 9 of 12
10. Beauty and the beast.Source: 10 of 12
11. “LOUIS THA 13th w THA GOD.” – NipseySource: 11 of 12
12. “I fux w yo style. U should b somebody stylist.” – NipseySource: 12 of 12
