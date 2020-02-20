[EXCLUSIVE] Lexi Allen Warns Millennials About “Prophet” Joshua Holmes

This week Stowe caught up with Columbus’ own, Lexi Allen, to talk about music, life in Ohio, and a very interesting topic when it comes to the Christian walk and lifestyle – falseness. This means preachers, singers, teachers, and prophets. If you follow Lexi on social media @LexiTelevision you know she has an unapologetic approach to life. She says what she says and means every bit of what she says.
For lack of better terms; she doesn’t pull any punches. In this interview clip she addresses Prophet Joshua Holmes and how he is manipulating young Christians to believe He is their savior and king. Check out what else she says and her advice on understanding the difference between being gifted and anointed.
