Prayers Up! Model Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shows Swollen Face & Lips On Instagram

It’s not a secret that Fenty muse and model Slick Woods has been battling stage-3 skin cancer and with complications and serious side effects. Yet, her newest setback had her fans beyond concerned. See, the 23-year-old suffered a seizure as a result of her chemotherapy and her face and lips became very swollen.

“Man another seizure f*** the bullsh*t I’m going vegan #faceplant,” she wrote on Tuesday (Feb 18) of the seizure she suffered a few weeks ago.

As we previously reported, last month Slick, who was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma (skin cancer) in November, posted a picture of herself in a wheelchair describing the effects of the chemotherapy she’s been receiving.

“Legs numb left hand still numb I hate this bullsh*t and the London gave me a wheelchair,” she wrote.

Slick shocked the world when she shared that she was undergoing chemo.

“How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. At least I’m bald already,” Slick told her nearly 900K followers. Soon after, she confirmed to the Shaderoom that she was “fighting for her life” as her stage 3 skin cancer was “spreading” to other parts so her body.

While she has her battles, she’s been clear that she doesn’t want anyone to treat her “like a victim.”

Listen…straight up prayers up to Slick. Cancer is a hard battle and we are rooting for her all the way.

***

While some may falsely believe that skin cancer can’t happen to Black women, Slick’s diagnosis is a sobering reminder that that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Forms of Melanoma may not be as common in us as it is white women, but it’s definitely more deadly.

According to Cancer.org, the five-year survival rate for African-Americans is 69 percent compared with 93 percent for whites. Experts believe this mortality gap is largely due to the fact that by the time African-Americans are diagnosed, their cancer is at an advanced stage (52 percent compared to 16 percent among whites), which makes it harder to treat.

Here’s what sistas can do to protect themselves:

Slather On That Sunscreen: Sunscreen is our friend ladies! Despite all of our melanin, we still need this lotion to help protect our skin from the sun’s harmful rays. So go ahead and slather it on and make sure to get in on your ears, in between your toes and fingers.

Don’t Slack On Getting Screened: While there is no “one size fits all” approach to how often you get checked, you still need to get checked.

Advocate For Yourself: No doubt, doctors are experts in their field, but it’s important to be confident that you are the expert of your own body. You know when things are not right. So if you feel that mole looks strange or your skin is changing, speak up!

Learn more about skin cancer at skincancer.org.

