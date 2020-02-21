Pop Smoke’s Devastated Family Are In ‘Full Investigation Mode’ As They Try And Trace The Killers Who Shot The Rapper In A Suspected Gang Attack

Devastated relatives of murdered rapper Pop Smoke are in ‘full investigation mode’ to try and find out who shot him dead in Los Angeles.Family sources say they have personally questioned friends and witnesses who were at the $2.5million Hollywood Hills mansion before the shooting and have demanded to see security footage, according to TMZ .

The 20-year-old artist, who identified himself as a member of the infamous Crips gang in a song released earlier this month, was shot dead at about 4.30am Wednesday.

The murder is now being investigated as a gang-related attack, according to police sources, after it was initially thought to be a botched home invasion robbery because it came hours after Pop Smoke shared several socials media posts showing off high-value items.