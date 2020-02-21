Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Date Revealed

Those answers have officially been provided as, according to a report by The New York Daily News , he will be going on trial before April.

Eric Holder was in court this week when Judge Robert Perry outlined the timeline going forward, giving a suggested end date for the trial. “Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial,” said Judge Perry to the accused killer, specifying that they are trying to facilitate an end date of April 14.

“Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?” asked the Judge, to which Holder replied with a simple “Yeah.”

