Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find Their Own Happiness’

Last week, we wrote about the celebrities who hopped on their social media pages to discuss Zaya Wade and the recent announcement that she is trans. Aside from people within the trans community, the public response from celebrities has been largely negative.

But over the weekend, rapper Cardi B. had some thoughts on the subject and shared them in an Instagram Live video. See what she had to say below.

“I feel like a lot of people are forgetting that this is a twelve-year-old kid. That before you say your opinions and everything, let’s not forget that this is a kid. Let’s not forget that this kid could be very, very sensitive. Let me tell you something, right? I feel like people are saying that this kid is too young to transition. But it’s like how old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are?

That’s who you are. That’s your identity. If that’s who you feel that you are, what is the age limit to know that that’s who you want to be. I seen like a documentary before—not really a documentary but a long 18-minute video on YouTube, way before this Zaya situation, that this five-year-old little girl. She transitioned to be a girl and she knew that that’s what she wanted to be. She knew that! She likes to wear dresses. She likes to play with Barbies and if you’re born like that, you’re going to forever be like that. It’s your choice.

That’s like things that I always wanted to do when I was younger and I started to do now, now that I have money. And I wish I woulda been learned how to do this. I wish I woulda been known this and that. I would have been happy. What’s the point of you being older and then transitioning and being like, ‘Damn. I shoulda been do this. I coulda been found my happiness if I would have been do it.’ Let people find they happiness. Especially kids. Let them feel comfortable.”

This conversation represents a bit of an evolution for the Bronx-born rapper.In 2018, she shared a status on Facebook that used a slur directed toward the trans community. It read, “I hope nobody see this tr***y leave my house.”

Black trans women are being killed because of jokes like this. These niggas are killing us to keep women like you @iamcardib from finding out. Cause you’ll make fun of their manhood. This is how you encourage toxic masculinity that only ends up hurting you too sis! Apologize. pic.twitter.com/eooxFrp85j — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) September 16, 2018

Cardi eventually apologized for the post, claiming that a former employee posted the status and was the only person with access to that account.

In response to the post, actresses and activists Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross responded.

In a series of tweets, Cox wrote: “I am a huge advocate for free speech but as long as its socially acceptable to make jokes about trans people, to make and share memes disparaging & demeaning trans folks, trans folks will continue to be murdered &denied civil rights. #TransIsBeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights.”

“There is an epidemic of violence against trans folks. It’s not new. Lives are on the line.”

When Cardi explained that she didn’t share the “joke” personally, Ross accepted the apology and challenged Cardi to be an ally for the trans community.

“I appreciate @iamcardib addressing the issue and taking responsibility like a boss. The next step is taking the opportunity to teach the entire industry why this shit is unacceptable and will not be tolerated any longer. THAT would be allyship in action. Cis solidarity sis.”

