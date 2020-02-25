MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement Into Your Wig Care

When it comes to the wig game, you probably think that you need to take care of your units the same way you do your extensions–washing and conditioning your mane with shampoo and conditioner every one to two weeks. While this regimen is a great way to protect your investment, there is a little more you could be doing to preserve your wig.

No, we’re not referring to deep treatments or anything of that nature, but something simple and easy to use. A step that literally can take five minutes out of your day. It’s time to get acquainted with dry shampoo.

While dry shampoo has long been dubbed as a haircare product strictly for thin hair types, the beauty staple has become essential for wig care. see, dry shampoo works to remove excess oils from your hair to give your hair a refreshed feel. Think of it as a quick shampoo, without the water and conditioner follow-up necessary. With that being said, in no way are dry shampoo supposed to be a substitute for your regular shampoo. It simply a way to remove oils from your hair when you’re in between your wash regimen.

Finding a dry shampoo that can work magic for our hair type can be difficult. However, we always find a way to bring you the very best products to keep your mane in shape.

If you’re ready to add dry shampoo to your wig care routine, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled the five best dry shampoo picks to help your wig stay snatched.

1.Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

This dry shampoo is a great match for your wig units. Designed to absorb oil, buildup, and odor from dark hair without leaving behind a white cast, this dry shampoo ($26.00, Sephora.com) comes in handy to revive your strands in a matter of minutes.

2. Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo Unscented

If you have a sensitive scalp, you need a dry shampoo option that suits your needs. Sure, you may want to remove your wig before applying your dry shampoo, but if you prefer to keep your unit on your head, you don’t want to take the risk of irritating your scalp with the wrong formula. And this is why the Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo Unscented ($4.79, Walgreens.com) tops our list.

3.TREsemme Between Washes Volumizing Dry Shampoo

If you’re looking to give your mane a touch of TLC this dry shampoo ($6.79, Walgreens.com) is just what you need. Formulated with mineral clay, citrus, a blend of vitamins and a natural cleanser, this dry shampoo goes the distance to removes excess oils, dirt and impurities for your wigs while adding a touch of volume for a fresh out of the chair look.

4. Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Co-Wash

Offering the best of both worlds, this dry shampoo ($5.79, Walgreens.com) provides the benefits of shampoo and conditioner to hydrate your strands. Formulated to absorb excess oils, reduce frizz and add shine to your strands, this dry shampoo goes above and beyond to keep your strands in mint condition. Even better, this formula works to condition your hair without weighing it down.

5.Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo

Dove’s latest dry shampoo ($6.99, Target), a part of their recently released Dove Care Between Washes Go Active collection, is specifically designed with active women in mind. Making it the perfect product to implement into your wig care routine. If you’re on the go or constantly in the gym keep your natural hair fresh and smelling delightful (as all Dove products do) with their dry shampoo.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever used a dry shampoo before?

DON’T MISS:

The Do’s and Don’ts of Shampooing: 6 Myths Exposed

The “Drybar For Black Women” Could Be Coming to New York

A Shampoo & Conditioner That Your Hair Will Love You For

MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement Into Your Wig Care was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: