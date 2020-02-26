U.S. Prepares for Coronavirus Pandemic

Personally, I myself get tired of hearing about these viruses that are hear to destroy human life one day then in about a month it completely just disappears off the face of the earth. If you are late to this discussion the Coronavirus comes from Wuhan, China, according to CNN and it because os BAT Soup. Yes the animal bat carries the virus the people in Wuhan ate the soup and contracted it. At least thats the story the media outlet and government is telling us.

With over 2,700 deaths and 72,000 cases in China, it is now spreading to the Middle East, Iran, and also Italy have seen an outbreak, supposedly there are 53 cases of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Should we panic, perhaps but also note the, National Institutes of Health has been working with biotech company Moderna to develop a vaccine using the current strain of the coronavirus, an human trial testing will begin in six weeks, to see if the vaccine will work.

“We are on time at least and maybe even a little bit better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters at a press conference.

Best way to combat anything flu like sickness, is to keep your hands clean and stay away from those who are sick.

Once an update comes down, Ill be on it.