When Your Best Pal Does Time With You

Any post that concerns moms, and kids I am all for reading. So I came across this real adorable post where a mom put her 3 yr old son in timeout, and what do you know his best friend wanted to do the timeout with him.

According to 10tv, Jillian Smith sent Peyton her son to timeout, but what she didn’t expect was the family’s English mastiff, Dash, to do his timeout with him.

The photo was posted on Facebook “When you’re in time out but your best pal won’t let you serve your time alone,” accompanied with laughing and heart emojis.

This post has been shared 43,000 times and has gone viral.

I want a dog now!