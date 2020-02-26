Diddy Undergoes Fourth Surgery in Two Years

Ya favorite mogul has been under going surgery for the past week. He stated “I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he said on Instagram. “This is unbelievable…I did it to myself by accident.”

The clumsiness of the mogul has landed him in surgery to get his quadriceps tendon repaired. Due to his rushed surgery procedure he missed his public appearance in San Francisco.

“Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

Send a quick pray up for your boy for a speedy recovery.