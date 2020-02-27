Coronavirus Hits Atl with Possibly 200 Passengers

As the U. S. prepares of the coronavirus pandemic, cities are weighing out their options. One of those being to shut down schools, and home school kids online is what the Altanta Metro school District is preparing to do. According to Fox5Atlanta the city of Atlanta has 200 passengers who traveled to the city by airport going through screening, so its very much possible the Coronavirus has touched down in the A.

The biggest way to prevent this from spreading is to avoid any face to face contact.

Within the coming weeks the CDC will start to test human vaccines. SMH may God help us!