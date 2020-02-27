DojaCat Say So Video brings the Diva 70s Disco Vibes

I love this artist she is so much fun, and easy not he eyes with very little effort. This year for Doja Cat is definitely going to be a big one. She’s eccentric, full of life, over the top and just does her unapologetically. I think Megan the Stallion would deem her a real HOT GIRL.

Well if you’re late to the show Doja Cat gets hot in this sexy video for her song, Say So. this song has already been a sensation on the Tik Tok App, and there was a dance created for it, and Doja decided to have the tin tok dance creator in her video.

So do you love it or not?

Go Doja! Get my Tik Tok @thedopedixon