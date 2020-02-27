If there is one artist that lets their talent do the talking, H.E.R is the poster child. Ever since the songbird stepped on the scene, she’s been known for her soothing vocals and of course, her mystique. Typically hiding her beautiful face behind a stylish pair of shades, we all fell in love with her vibe.

And now, the star is capitalizing on her mystique with the launch of an eyewear collection with DIFF Eyewear. According to WWD, the star is ready to share her go-to accessory with the world.

“I feel like shades are just the icing on the cake and they add that extra oomph to my outfit,” she said in an interview, talking about her style. “I like to pair clothes or accessories that wouldn’t usually go together. I’m a sneaker girl, but I like to make comfort fancy.”

On Instagram, the Grammy winner shared a post announcing her new line:

The four-piece collection includes black and gold versions of the Bella sunglasses, an oversized square-shaped frame.

In a recent interview with ESSENCE, she talked about how the glasses are a perfect size and just how involved she was with the process.

“They’re not too big, they’re not too small and the tint is just right. With the glasses I designed, they have a mirror tint, which I love.“

Adding, “I really got to design the collection and make it my own, which is so important to me. We had a really good time at the shoot, and we all came to something that we both loved and agreed on.”

Not only has the songstress before a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, it’s only a matter of time before she sprinkles her magic on the fashion world. With a Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton collaboration under her belt, the sky is the limit for the star.

Ready to shop? Priced at $85, the H.E.R. x Diff Eyewear collection will be in stores on Feb. 28 and available on at diffeyewear.com.

Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com