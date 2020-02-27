5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best Out Your Skin

It seems like everyday there is a new skincare product to add to your collection. While you may think some products are unnecessary for improving the look and feel of your skin, chances are, said product can take your skin to the next level. Those were my feelings when I first discovered toners.

Toners are great for picking up the slack in your skincare regimen. From providing your skin with moisture, brightening your skin and in some cases helping to balance things out, you can’t lose with the right toner on your side.

There are plenty of options for skincare toners on the shelves, but there are only a few that can truly make a difference in your journey. Below, we’ve compiled five toners that you may want to add to your next skincare shopping list.

1. Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Toner

Part of the allure with toner is this product’s ability to gently remove dirt and debris from skin while providing your skin with moisture. And the Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Toner ($11.79, Ulta.com) is the perfect example. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and rosewater, this toner does it all.

2. Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner

If brightening your skin is first on your checklist, then this toner ($18.00, Ulta.com) will help you transform your skin. With a great blend of glycolic acid, grapefruit and aloe, this tried and true beauty staple is worth stocking up on.

3. Peter Thomas Roth 8% Glycolic Solutions Toner

Peter Thomas Roth is also a gem worth exploring. This toner ($40.00, Ulta.com) combines the power of glycolic acid and witch hazel to reduce the appearance of fine lines, pores and helps to improve your skin tone.

4. Kiehl’s Since 1865 Ultra Facial Toner

Kiehl’s has been killing the skincare game. Known for its super soothing and moisturizing products, this is one toner we have to put on our list. Formulated with avocado oil, squalene oil and apricot kernel oil, this toner ($17.00, Ulta.com) hydrates, brightens and refreshes skin.

5. The Body Shop Vitamin E Hydrating Toner

The perfect way to remove dirt and oil from the skin without drying your face out, this toner ($15.00, Ulta.com) is everything and more. It also helps to tackle free radicals to keep your skin in shape.

DON’T MISS:

Who’da Thunk It?! To Get That Glow, Omarion Swears By Rose Water

Buy The Right Products For Your Skin Type

How To Get Your Skin Ready For Winter

5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best Out Your Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: