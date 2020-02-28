Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus

According to Fox5dc.com a flight attendant has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

A Korean Air flight attendant did test positive for coronavirus after working on flights in and out of Los Angeles. Flights were also serviced in Tel Aviv, Israel and Seoul on Feb 15th.

This news is coming after a U.S. soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus. A U.S. soldier ha sot tested positive until now.

As coronavirus cases continue to grow around the globe, containment efforts at our nation’s borders are becoming more difficult.

Health officials believe that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted most commonly through respiratory droplets in the air as well as close contact with an infected person or touching areas contaminated with the virus before washing.

We will continue to update you as news comes down.