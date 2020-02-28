COSI Named Best Science Museum by USA Today

You just have to love when Columbus is put on the map for GOOD reasons. We can celebrate that the museum we’re so use to visiting and taking our kids to has won an honorable position. At COSI you can learn so much with interactive sets, from geometry to space, and a travel back in time.

COSI has been named a Top 10 Science Museum parts of its 10Bets Readers Choice Award.

“Visitors can turn into astronauts with the snap of the finger at this Columbus, Ohio museum by riding in a mock space shuttle. COSI offers a wide array of permanent exhibits and hosts a few traveling ones, too. If space isn’t of interest, check out the American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery and Ohio’s largest Planetarium, or maybe take a tour of the ancient stories of the sea hosted by Poseidon himself. Lift a 2,437-pound car with the help of a lever in the outdoor Big Science park.”

Congratulations COSI, and Congrats to the city of Columbus

