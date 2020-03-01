CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Sunday Praise: Todd Dulaney Performs Psalms 18 at World Harvest

lamplighters - todd dulaney

Source: ione / iOne

Here’s a video to enhance your spirit and encourage you on this Sunday! Back in November Todd Dulaney set foot on the World Harvest Church stage and created an undeniable God Filled atmosphere. He performed Psalms 18. The powerful part about his performance is that the song he performed is only the first two and a half verses in that chapter. Granted it would be tough to create a song with all fifty verses but to only use a fraction of that is pretty remarkable. Enjoy this video of praise. I encourage you to read all of Psalms 18 when you get a chance.

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…

Sunday Praise: Todd Dulaney Performs Psalms 18 at World Harvest  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close