Jhene Aiko Announces “The Magic Hour” Tour

Jhene Aiko has been all the rave lately she the release of her single ‘Fairy’. Over the past few months, she’s released a few tracks which hoped highlighted a potential album. Well, we were right! Aiko announced the release of her album “Chilombo” to hit all platforms March 6th, 2020. In addition to the release, “The Magic Tour” will kick off in Boston, Massachusetts and is expected to end at the St. Kitts Music Festival. She’s hitting major cities in between so make sure you pay attention so you don’t miss your chance to see her. Tickets go on sell March 6th! Check out the tour dates below!
May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre
May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall
May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage
May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa
May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National
May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works
May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live
May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *
May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore
May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater
May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center
May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory
May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center
May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre
May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl
Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park
Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom
Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield
Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live
Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre
Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic
Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall
Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz
Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *