Jhene Aiko Announces “The Magic Hour” Tour

Jhene Aiko has been all the rave lately she the release of her single ‘Fairy’. Over the past few months, she’s released a few tracks which hoped highlighted a potential album. Well, we were right! Aiko announced the release of her album “Chilombo” to hit all platforms March 6th, 2020. In addition to the release, “The Magic Tour” will kick off in Boston, Massachusetts and is expected to end at the St. Kitts Music Festival. She’s hitting major cities in between so make sure you pay attention so you don’t miss your chance to see her. Tickets go on sell March 6th! Check out the tour dates below!

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre

May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall

May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage

May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa

May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National

May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works

May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *

May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore

May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater

May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory

May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center

May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre

May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl

Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park

Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom

Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live

Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic

Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall

Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz

Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *

Also On Power 107.5: