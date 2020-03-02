Wake Flocka, I was a Wack Rapper

Aye I am a fan of the cutest couple Waka Flocka, and his wife Tammy. On top of that when I met Waka Flocka in person he was such an intellectual guy to talk to, it blew my mind how mindful he was of politics, and history, things of that nature. So very smart guy, but in his OWN words he was once a WACK rapper, and he might just be right, lol!

Waka Flocka admits to being a “wack rapper,” earning over $30 million and explains how his realness overcame his “wack-ness.” 🤔 FULL INTERVIEW 👉 https://t.co/g8Bcs6asoN pic.twitter.com/d2BdSXcE8M — Everyday Struggle (@EverydayStrugg) February 28, 2020

Wake carried on to say people respected the fact that he kept it real oppose to his ability to rap. What are your thoughts? Was WFF a wack rapper? What do you consider a Wack rapper to be?

Courtesy of TMZ