Former Receptionist Becomes FedEx’s First Black Female CEO

According to an article from #Bossip Ramona Hood started as a receptionist at FedEx when she was a 19-year-old single mother. Now, nearly three decades later, she is president and chief executive officer of FedEx Custom Critical.

“I wasn’t thinking this was going to be my career and I’d be here for 28 years,” she said, according to Cleveland.com. “I was a young mother. I wanted a job that had a stable shift that would allow me to do (college) courses as appropriate.”

She assumed her role in January, becoming the first African American to head a FedEx subsidiary in the company’s 47-year history. According to Hood, mentors were a crucial part in her path from receptionist to CEO of the 600-employee subsidiary. She explained at a Mentoring Monday event at Cu wortheyahoga Community College’s Metro Campus that seeking the support of Virginia Addicott–who retired as president and CEO in December–was crucial to her ascent. Hood says she was the only African American on the executive leadership team several years ago.