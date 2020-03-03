The New York Knicks Tell The #1 Super Fan Spike Lee He Has To Leave The Garden????

This is when you know the Knicks are at their lowest point when they almost kick THEE #1 Fan of the Knicks Mr. Spike Lee. Crazy right well not if you’ve been following NBA basketball because if you are following the NBA then you know just one year ago one of the most beloved Knicks of all time Charles Oakley was kicked out of the Madison Square Garden because he had a disagreement with owner James Dolan and not only was he kicked out of the area he helped get to the 1999 NBA Finals he was also arrested. And since that time last year, the city of New York has been catching a lot of flack due to the all of the losing over the past decade and bad front office moves and then you kick out one of the most beloved Knicks Charles Oakley. And now you tell Spike Lee who has been coming thru the same entrance for the past 28 years and all of sudden he’s being told for no reason at all that he has to now enter thru the main entrance with all of the regular folks. And today Spike Lee made the announcement that he wouldn’t be going to any more Knicks games for the rest of the year. Full Story Click Here

