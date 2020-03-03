Judge Judy will be Ending after 25th Season with CBS

Say Good Bye to one of your favorite TV shows that has been on your TV screens for the past years. An entertaining Judge show that handled civil cases between people. She won over the heart of the people, and becoming 2015 Guiness book of World Records longest person to be on TV with a Judge show. CBS has sold majority of her 25 seasons of a rerun for $100million.

Judge Judy did say she is not done, because she is not tired, she will be coming back with a new show.

Courtesy of USAToday

What do you think will be next for the Judge?