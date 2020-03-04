Carl Crawford Responds to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has been in a real nice beef with her label 1501 Certified Ent. According to the Stallion all she wanted to do was renegotiate her contract that had her with a 60/40 deal, giving her even a percentage of her masters. The 60 would go to the label, money from tours, music sold, stream etc while Megan took 40 of that she was also left to pay for producers, features, travel and everything else out of what was left. her team is claiming from the $7million revenue she generated, she was ONLY given 15k.

Well the CEO of 1501 is denying all claims of that. In fact Carl Crawford called her a Fraud and a Liar.

“It’s a whole lie,” Crawford claims. “Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

Carl Crawford even says that Megan owes $2million and he has the receipts. She has to honor her contract because business is business.

Well the Stallion has took her label to court to sue, and right now she has a restraining order against the 1501 label, and will be able to release new music Friday morning, or Thursday night.

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

Well hopefully every things turns out to be in her favor, and may she learn from this moving forward with a big team like Roc Nation and Jay Z.