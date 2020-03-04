Megan Thee Stallion Sues Record Label, Gets Green Light to Release New Music

According to the suit, the contract calls for all money from Megan’s touring and live performances to be paid directly to 1501 Certified. She says the label is supposed to give her a proper accounting of what she’s owed — but claims what they’ve provided is incomplete, and “purposefully and deceptively vague.”

Megan thinks Prince has had a hand in an online smear campaign against her … including the recent story about her getting arrested 5 years ago.

All of these headaches simply aren’t worth it to Megan, who says in exchange for signing the contract she got a measly $10,000 advance. Hence, her desire to renegotiate.

She’s suing Carl and 1501 Certified Entertainment for at least $1 million in damages. Megan is not suing J. Prince.

BTW, the temporary restraining order she got also prevents the label from attacking or abusing her on social media. Megan’s attorney, Richard Busch, tells TMZ, “We are very happy the Court granted our TRO and thrilled that the world should be able to now hear Megan’s new music on March 6. We will now proceed with the other claims set forth in the [lawsuit].”