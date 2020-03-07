CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Megan Thee Stallion Stops By ESPN’s ‘First Take’

The Houston native talked about her new EP “Suga” and not so much about sports.

Megan Thee Stallion is making her press run promoting her new EP “Suga” that dropped on Friday. After doing some radio interviews Megan flexed her sports chops and hit up ESPN‘s “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman asked the Hot Girl about new the music industry and her current legal fight with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

 

 

Being from Houston the guys ask her about her favorite basketball team the Houston Rockets.

“They better go all the way. James Harden, we rooting for you. Win or lose, we still riding for you at the end of the day.”

Besides James Harden, she didn’t know much about the team or sports. When she was asked about the Rockets head coach Mike D’Antonio she said “who?”

 

*face palm* Now most celebrity guests that come on the show are tune in to the world of sports. Some fans (a lot of sports heads) were asking why Megan was even on the show.

 

To be fair I enjoyed Megan and at the end of the day, she achieved her main objective which is to promote her EP.

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover
11 photos

Source: The Jasmine Brand

1501 certified entertainment , espn first take , Houston Rockets , james harden , Max Kellerman , Megan Thee Stallion , megan thee stallion espn , megan thee stallion first take , mike d'antonio , Stephen A Smith , Suga

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close