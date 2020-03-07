Megan Thee Stallion Stops By ESPN’s ‘First Take’

The Houston native talked about her new EP “Suga” and not so much about sports.

Megan Thee Stallion is making her press run promoting her new EP “Suga” that dropped on Friday. After doing some radio interviews Megan flexed her sports chops and hit up ESPN‘s “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman asked the Hot Girl about new the music industry and her current legal fight with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Being from Houston the guys ask her about her favorite basketball team the Houston Rockets.

“They better go all the way. James Harden, we rooting for you. Win or lose, we still riding for you at the end of the day.”

Besides James Harden, she didn’t know much about the team or sports. When she was asked about the Rockets head coach Mike D’Antonio she said “who?”

Why was Megan thee stallion even on first take lmao “ who ?” pic.twitter.com/7P8z9HxSat — john (@iam_johnw) March 5, 2020

*face palm* Now most celebrity guests that come on the show are tune in to the world of sports. Some fans (a lot of sports heads) were asking why Megan was even on the show.

Megan Thee Stallion went to First Take to express herself??? pic.twitter.com/GuROdasqjq — Zames24 (@Zames231) March 5, 2020

WHO THE FUCK LET MEGAN THEE STALLION ON FIRST TAKE? LMAOOOOOOOOOOO — marco (@marcus_samaa) March 5, 2020

Megan thee stallion on first take has to be the most CRINGE SHIT EVER OMG — alisaleh68 (@alisaleh682) March 5, 2020

To be fair I enjoyed Megan and at the end of the day, she achieved her main objective which is to promote her EP.

