CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Kane and Able? Man Stabs Brother in Chest in South Columbus

One of the worst fights to try to break up is one where two or more siblings don’t really like each other because when a brother hates his brother or a sister hates her sister the fight could end up deadly. And in this case, it almost went there after 51-year-old James Buchanon decided to pull out a knife and stab his brother in the chest during a fight, and he almost killed his brother who is now at Grant hospital in stable condition. And I bet all of the money in the world that this fight was over some Bull Sh*t! Full Story Click Here 

Able , Brother , CHEST , Columbus , Kane , Man , South , stabs

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close