TRIED IT: Juvia’s Place Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick

Yes, I have spent a small fortune on lipstick and I can tell you a little or a whole lot about nearly any brand you mention. However, today I am here to share a few colors from the brand that makes my favorite red liquid lipstick, Juvia’s Place.

Juvia’s Place is an African inspired brand that has highly pigmented lip, eye and face products. Although the brand can’t boast the longevity of beauty staples like MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline or Fashion Fair, Juvia’s Place does have the attention and respect of over 2 Million followers that include beauty’s top influencers, celebrities and beauty enthusiasts, like myself.

I am a very social person, some might call me the keekee queen; I love talking, having drinks with friends and grabbing a bit to eat with bae. Juvia’s Place is the perfect lippie for a woman about town like myself because it is long-lasting. Although I make it a habit of carrying the lippie I am wearing with me, I can not recall having to ever reapply. Oh and, Juvia’s Place matte formula applies smoothly while leaving my lips looking sexy and pouty.

The liquid lipstick by Juvia’s Place is cruelty-free, vegan and they provide the perfect velvety matte finish. While the lippies rank high in regards to quality, the prices are very budget-friendly with all of them (even sets) being priced under $20.

Still not convinced or want to check the products out in person? Well, feel free to head to the nearest Ulta. Tip: color swatch at Ulta and shop online if you don’t mind waiting for shipping because they have better deals.

Written By: Maui Bigelow Posted March 6, 2020

