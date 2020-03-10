Update on COVID-19 Symptoms

The pandemic that has been giving the world a scare has people questioning is the world coming to an end. Some are mentioning the plagues from the bible and comparing the Coronavirus Disease to other diseases that took out populations from country to country. So is the coronavirus a plague sent by God? Thats something you will have to decide for yourself, but what we do have for you are the symptoms of the COVID 19.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

The severity of COVID-19 symptoms can range from very mild to severe.

You should see a doctor right away if you have COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve possibly been exposed to the virus. Tell your doctor if you’ve recently traveled internationally, and make sure you always keep your hands clean and to avoid touching your face and avoid face to face contact with as many people as possible.

More INFO Click HERE