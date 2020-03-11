After Adrienne Bailon of The Real admitted that she doesn’t wash her hands after using the bathroom when she’s at home–and not only that, she’s not going to start doing so now, either. Her reasoning was that it’s her house and her stuff, so what’s the point?

So we decided to take some calls & share some of our UNPOPULAR OPINIONS. Everyone had some debatable opinions, but none topped Adrienne’s…

Unpopular Opinion: Candy Corn Is A Great Halloween Candy [VIDEO]

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 4 hours ago

