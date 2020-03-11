Simple Self Check Coronavirus is FALSE

With the U. S. being swept with COVID 19, everyone is a bit on edges. Im pretty sure that the disinfectant companies are happy since Lysol, Clorox, wipes and sprays are being purchased way more due to this pandemic. People are turning to their phones to find answers on this disease, how did it begin, how can they check to see if they have it, and will it ever go away.

One thing is for certain, that people have survived the Coronavirus, even in Wuhan, China the birthplace for this disease. There are 3,000 deaths reported and about 80,000 that have recovered from the sickness.

A post was circulating on Facebook/Twitter stating that there is a self check that can be done at home to see if you have COVID 19, welp thats false.

As doctors an scientists are still trying to figure out this disease, the symptoms are cough, fever and shortness of breath. There is a lot of testing that goes into a patient before really being diagnosed with the virus. Don’t believe everything you read, and give researchers a chance to figure this out without causing them any confusion.

This comes from motherjones.com, “there’s a lot of misinformation floating around,” said Adams, a former pandemic preparedness coordinator and programs manager for CARE.

If it seems questionable don’t pass it on.