With her new EP Suga having hit the streets just a few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion is out here doing what she can to hype up her rump-shaking project and she is not disappointing.

With her latest visuals to “Captain Hook” the voluptuous H-Town bombshell shows just how lit things can get in a Stallion studio session where dice gets rolled, drinks is poured, and twerking to the point where she has dudes wanting to am-uh-zoom-zoom-zoom-and-a-boom-boom.

Meanwhile in Massachusetts, Joyner Lucas hits the streets with his peoples while kids rack up the treats from an ice cream truck for his clip to “Lotto (ADHD).” Why’s JL wearing a bubble jacket while kids is copping ice cream in shorts? What’s the weather out there like? Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rah Swish, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “CAPTAIN HOOK”

JOYNER LUCAS – “LOTTO (ADHD)”

RICK ROSS FT. D. WADE, RAPHAEL SAADIQ & UD – “SEASON TICKET HOLDER (DIRECTORS CUT)”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DROP’EM”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN & RX HECT – “THOT”

RAH SWISH – “WHO RUN THE CITY”

JOHN GABBAN – “ABOUT TO BE RICH”

YUNG BEEF & PABLO CHILL-E – “NO NOS PUEDEN SOPORTAR”

BREE RUNWAY – “APESH*T”

Megan Thee Stallion “Captain Hook,” Joyner Lucas “Lotto (ADHD)” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: