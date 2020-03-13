COLUMBUS: CAPA Suspends Events

Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) has made announced that suspends its upcoming events at several venues. Check out their statement below:

According to an email from CAPA’s Rolanda Copely;

In compliance with Governor DeWine’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people, CAPA has suspended all events and performances scheduled at the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and Riffe Center Theatre Complex through at least Sunday, April 5.

We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. The health and well-being of patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff must be our highest priority.

CAPA has begun conversations with all local resident arts groups, touring artists renting a CAPA venue, and CAPA-presented touring artists with performances scheduled during this time period to determine if the event(s) can be rescheduled to a future date or will be cancelled.

As new information becomes available, those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or CBUSArts will be contacted directly with exchange, refund, or rescheduling options. Please note: CAPA cannot refund tickets purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

We will make every effort to satisfy patrons as quickly as possible but ask for patience as we work through this complex process.

For the most current updates, please refer to capa.com and/or CBUSArts.com.

Posted 2 hours ago

