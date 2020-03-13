Da Baby Sued by Alleged Victim he Slapped

This past year has been a blockbuster roller coaster for the Charlotte rapper, when has performed at BET 2019, and also Grammy Nominated in the same year. He has been on GO, winning non stop since he took off chart topping and making the ladies fall in love with him.

Among the good for Da Baby has also been the bad, lately he’s in trouble for slapping a fan, a woman at that. Tyronesha Laws has filed a law suit alleging that she was minding her business when he suddenly slapped her.

He slapped her so hard that she claiming to have a cheek contusion. This all took place at his Tampa gig, and she’s claiming that Da Baby sort of targeted her, by not taking the stage but walking through the crowd until he got to her and slapped her.

On the other hand, DB’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told us Laws is NOT the person his client slapped and added alleged victims are coming out of the woodwork.

Laws is suing for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other damages.

