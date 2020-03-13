Tamar Braxton Ex Husband Vince Herbert $380,000

The financial woes of Vince Herbert, the ex husband of Tamar Braxton is getting worse. He has to pay up to $380,000 for back credit.

TMZ obtained by the Blast, LDNX Records filed a legal action against Herberts company, Streamline Records in New York Court.

LDNX Records is owed $380,000 from Herbert stemming from a previous lawsuit. They have been trying to collect the money for over a year. These documents note, “Despite Plaintiff’s repeated efforts to obtain payment from Defendant relating to the Award, Defendant has failed and refused to pay any portion of the Award.”

LDNX is asking the court to enter judgment in New York to allow them to begin the process of seizing Herbert’s property and assets. The want the judgment entered in, The sum of THREE HUNDRED EIGHTY THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED NINETY-TWO AND 63/100 DOLLARS ($380,492.63), with interest from June 26, 2017, plus costs, is actually due and owing from Defendant to Plaintiff.”

During the court battle, LDNX has accused Herbert of failing to turn over financial records and demanded he be found in contempt of court. Herbert has been blowing this case half and no judge has ruled on it yet.

LoveBScott.com

