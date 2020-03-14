Columbus City Schools Offering Free Meals To Anyone 18 And Under

While school is postponed, the district still plans to feed the kids.

Many parents have been telling us here at Power 1075/1063 that they are worried that kids will be out of school until the situation with the coronavirus calms down. Let’s face it, many kids in Columbus get their two meals a day at school.

Luckily, Gov. Mike DeWine announces that meals will be offered free to kids in K-12 in Columbus City Schools beginning Tuesday, March 17. The meals will be pre-packaged and distributed through 13 schools.

Here is the list of the 13 schools distributing meals:

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy (1320 Duxberry Ave.)

South 7-12 (1160 Ann St.)

Buckeye Middle School (2950 S. Parsons Ave.)

Independence High School (5175 E. Refugee Road)

Columbus Africentric Early College (3223 Allegheny Ave.)

Sherwood Middle School (1400 Shady Lane Road)

Centennial High School (1441 Bethel Road)

Columbus Global Academy (4077 Karl Road)

Mifflin High School (3245 Oak Spring Street)

Woodward Park Middle School (5151 Karl Road)

West High School (179 S. Powell Ave.)

Starling Pre K-8 (145 S. Central Ave.)

Wedgewood Middle School (3800 Briggs Road)

Here’s what you need to know:

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials said if you pick up breakfast, you will also be able to pick lunch.

Additionally, if you pick up lunch, you take breakfast for the next morning.

Yes, parents take a deep breath. I know this is doesn’t solve everything but it is good to see our government and school officials doing everything in their power to try to make this easier for families. We will keep you up-to-date on more information and updates as they come when it comes to the coronavirus in Ohio.

For more information and the latest updates on the Coronavirus text the word CORONA614 to 71007 any time of day. Text messages and data rates may apply.

