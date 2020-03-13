Happy Friday The 13th! Here’s What The Stars Of The Classic Horror Film Look Like Now

Happy Friday the 13th!

The unlucky day, also known as Black Friday, leaves a lot of people so paralyzed with fear, they neglect their normal routines. The superstitious day is bad luck derived from triskaidekaphobia, fear of the number 13, and the idea that Friday and the number 13 have been considered dark and unlucky since the Middle Ages. And with all that’s happening in the world right now, there seems to be some slight truth to this myth.

The sinister tone of the day may be one of the reasons the Friday the 13th film franchise has been so successful. The movies follow a group of camp counselors who end up becoming the target for one hockey-masked serial killer: Jason. There have been 12 films in the horror film franchise ranging from 1980 to 2011. One of the film’s stars, Amy Steel, best known for playing Ginny (the camp counselor who fights off Jason) is now 55 years old, which means she’s survived multiple Friday the 13ths.

In honor of tomorrow being Friday the 13th, stan Ginny, one of my favorite final girls. pic.twitter.com/4fZGxW0bOT — Marysa (@cordeliataras) March 12, 2020

Here’s what Amy looks like now:

Another famous camp counselor, Kevin Bacon, has had a very successful career ever since starring in the horror classic.

Now he’s the central character in 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon.

It’s been many years since we’ve seen these characters, but on a day like today, it’s pretty normal to binge the old films and wonder what the cast has been up to. Hit the flip to see more stars from the Friday The 13th franchise.

