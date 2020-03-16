OHIO: Secretary of State Orders Curbside Voting

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17th) is Super Tuesday in Ohio! Early voting for the Ohio Primary Elections will begin. Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered all county boards of elections to offer a curbside voting option to any voter “concerned about coming inside a polling location.”

According to 10tv.com, LaRose’s latest order also requires the boards to accept absentee ballots from “unforseeably confined or hospitalized voters” until 3 p.m. on Election Day. He added that almost 3,000 people have signed up as poll workers to address a shortage as some workers dropped out. Many election boards were putting in special protocols for voting, such as including Summit County’s delivery of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and spray and towels and tissues to every polling location in the northeastern Ohio county.

LaRose announced last week that polling locations inside senior citizen living and nursing facilities would be relocated due to the COVID19 pandemic. 125 polling locations are being moved across the state. 16 of those locations are in Franklin county.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

