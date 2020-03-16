OSU Announces Prorated Refunds for Housing and Dining

The Ohio State University has announced that they will be refunding some money to its students for housing and dining programs. Since the college closed to students for the remainder of the semester due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, they will refunding students on a prorated basis.

According to NBC4i.com, the university will reimburse students leaving residence halls by March 22.

OSU President Michael V. Drake, released a statement to the students reading;

“Thank you again for your cooperation and collaboration this week as we undertake the unprecedented task of working together to move out of the residence halls due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

I am writing today to share that the university will provide an appropriate prorated refund of housing and dining to those of you departing the residence halls by Sunday, March 22. Details will follow next week.

As a reminder, the university’s coronavirus website provides information about the virus, the university’s response and important guidance for all members of our community.

I am moved and impressed by the way our entire community is coming together to meet this challenge, and to keep each other safe and healthy.

We will continue to provide updates as circumstances evolve.”

