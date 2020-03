As the test results are coming in for celebrities some are getting good news, and some aren’t so good. Some fans have accused 21 savage of having coronavirus after he shared a few of his symptoms. No word if he went and got tested for COVID-19, but he did go to the hospital and get an IV. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusic) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT One of my favorite actors Idris Elba got back his coronavirus test, and it is not what he wanted.

The actor has contracted COVID-19, and since last Friday he has placed himself on self-quarantine. Interesting about his case and Donovan Mitchell, they haven’t experienced ANY symptoms.

Idris says, “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” He says he’s quarantining for now with his wife, Sabrina.