Utilities Temporarily Suspend Non-Payment Disconnection

May people are being left with no work due to COVID-19 causing businesses to shut down. This includes restaurants, bars, gym, fitness center, schools, bus companies, and so on.

So how will these people who have to keep their kids at home due to schools being suspended provide for their family. Well Im sure there will be a different answer for each household, but what we do know is that to ease the worry AEP, Columbus Gas, and a few companies are going to suspend shut offs for non payments.

AT&T, Comcast, along with Verizon stepped in as well

AT&T is waiving fees for going over data caps, adding that many of its internet customers already have unlimited data. 

“Additionally, through Access from AT&T we’ll continue to offer internet data to qualifying limited income households for $10 a month,” an AT&T spokesperson added in an emailed statement Thursday, March 12.

T-Mobile and Sprint will Offer unlimited date for the next 60 days.

No word on what people will be able to do about their rent, and credit card payments. If things change, i will update you.

