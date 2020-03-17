Dollar General To Open One Hour Early For Senior Citizens Only

Dollar General is doing a good deed for the senior community during this time of the unknown.

The store announced Monday that most of their stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers beginning Tuesday.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement that the company is diligently working to meet the needs of its customers and communities and that the dedicated “Senior Hour” would give those most at-risk for coronavirus a chance to avoid more crowded shopping periods.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Vasos said. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

Dollar General also said that starting on Tuesday all of its stores will close one hour earlier to give employees more time to clean and re-stock store shelves.

Source; Associated Press

