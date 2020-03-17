Yung Berg Under Investigation For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Girlfriend

The girlfriend is pointing the finger at the producer saying he allegedly gave her the injuries.

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is in deep trouble if Los Angeles Police believe what his girlfriend is saying he allegedly did to her.

According to The Blast, police are investigating Berg for allegedly pistol-whipping his girlfriend. The two had a verbal argument that turned violent. The girlfriend reports she went to L.A.’s Cedar Sinai Hospital Saturday (March 14). She suffered a “closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations.”

The woman was granted a protective order banning the former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star from coming within 100 yards of her.

Yung Berg has not responded or been arrested. Story developing.

Source: The Blast