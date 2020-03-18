Christian Combs Tributes Kim Porter With This Throwback Fashion Trend

Just a week ago, Christian Combs posted the above photo on Instagram, with a caption about how much he misses his mother Kim Porter. It’s been almost two years since her untimely and heartbreaking death. She left behind her son Quincy (with A B. Sure), Christian and her twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila (with Diddy) and a glowing legacy that coexists with one of the greatest eras of music.

Christian and Diddy were recently featured in Icon Magazine where the 20-year-old rapper paid homage to his mother wearing a spray painted jean jacket with her face on the back — giving us nostalgic vibes from the early 2000s when spray paint was a huge trend. Christian, who also goes by King Combs, also flashed his diamond pendant photo chain with her picture in the center.

See the photo, here.

Porter passed away in 2018 after complications with pneumonia. She was 47. Christian has been vocal about how much his life has changed since her death. “My whole world stopped. I was really down,” he told Angie Martinez. But later felt like his mother was sending him a message when he heard his song on the radio.

In an interview with Essence Magazine, Diddy revealed her last words to him were about her children.

“She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he said. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’

Diddy went into straight dad mode and began taking primary care of his twins and continues to love Quincy like he is his own son. The Bad Boy music mogul is bringing back Making The Band with his sons as judges.

