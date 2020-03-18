Jordan’s Headwrap Song: “Workin’ Women Wendesday But She Workin’ From Home” [VIDEO]

We’re all stuck at home, but the HUSTLE must go on! So today, Jordan dedicates today’s Headwrap Song to all the quarantine queens stuck at home!!! Don’t worry, we are still rocking with you and keeping you entertained and informed as we all are stuck at the house!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 6 hours ago

