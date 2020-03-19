Erykah Badu Announces Live ‘Quarantine Concert Series’ For $1

Use your dollar to get you through this COVID-19 quarantine.

While we are stuck in our houses waiting for the coronavirus to go away we are all trying to find ways to bypass time and not lose our minds.

Erykah Badu to the rescue as the singer announced today that she will be live-streaming a “Quarantine Concert Series” from her bedroom for just $1

We get to pick the songs and her and her singers will perform it. I have seen Badu live at Chicago’s The Taste food festival and I will say it is worth it. Plus it’s just a $1!

Are you gonna tune in to the “Quarantine Concert Series?” Let us know below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: The Jasmine Brand

Also On Power 107.5: