Reliable Sources For ALL Coronavirus News In The State Of Pennsylvania

Much of the nation’s attention is focused, appropriately, on our federal agencies such as CDC, NIH, HHS, the Surgeon General and Homeland Security. The state of Pennsylvania is providing up to date public information through several state agencies and their websites. Their are many sources giving out invalid news, to make sure you are getting accurate up-to-date news visit these websites:

PA Department of Health – www.health.pa.gov

PA Emergency Management Agency – www.pema.pa.gov and daily televised briefings

PA Department of Community and Economic Development- www.dced.gov

PA Department of Labor and Industry- www.dli.pa.gov

Posted March 19, 2020

