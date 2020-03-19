Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio

The COVID-19 virus is hitting Central Ohio citizens in many ways and the last thing anyone should be worrying about is providing food for their children. So many area schools and restaurants are offering discounted or free meals for your children while they are on hiatus from school.

We’ve collected a list below for you:

Area Restaurants:

Piada : Free kids meals for K-12 students between 10:45am-1pm

Smoked on High Barbeque: Starting 3/18/2020, kids can get an order of drummies or pulled chicken for free for the next 3 weeks.

Nasty’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in Hilliard : Kids eat free Sunday’s and Monday’s

Uber Eats : waived all delivery fees

Greek Express : free lunch to school-aged kids Monday-Friday 11am-2pm

Fusion : $1 Peanut Butter and Jelly Rolls through app and in-store

El Rodeo Mexican : Free meals K-12 Monday-Friday from 2pm-5pm (no purchase necessary)

Roosters : Free kids meals age 12 and younger starting 3/16/2020 through 4/5/2020

All People’s Fresh Market : open for regular hours #614-445-7342

Local Food Pantries:

Mid Ohio Food Bank

Assistance available for families in need call 614-277-3663 for more info

St. Stephen’s Community House Food Pantry

Food Nutrition Center: available for all Franklin County Residents (no zip code restrictions). Families can visit 1x a week through March 2020. Food will be pre-boxed foods ONLY.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm-3pm

Tuesday and Thursday 3p-6p

**NOTE: if never been to the food pantry will need to bring proof of residency and ID

Diapers: available for children under 3 years old

Go to: SaintstephensCH.org for updated information and their blog

Gladden Community House

PIP and HEAP with the Breathing Association: only contact via phone call and NO face to face

After School Program: Monday-Friday from 1:30p-4:30p children can get dinner who are within the zip code

Food Pantry: zip code only and will receive pre-boxed food

Serving Zip Codes: 43204, 43222, 43223, 43215 and west of the Scioto River.

WIC:

-EVERYONE Contact via phone call before going to an appointment

-Do not have to see the infant, but will need to provide birth certificate

-Children 1-5 years old have to be seen, but this will be a short 10-15 min visit and are eliminating medical portion (height/weight)

United Methodist Free Store: CLOSED until further notice

JOIN:

Starting next week 10:30am-1:30pm (out of the building by 2pm)

-Possible donated food

-NO birth certificates due to vital office being closed

School System Breakfast/Lunches:

Columbus City School Locations: Monday-Friday (Breakfast 8am-9am and Lunch 11am-1pm)

Linden-McKinley Stem Academy

South 7-12

Buckeye Middle School

Independence High School

Columbus Afrocentric Early College

Sherwood Middle School

Centennial High School

Columbus Global Academy

Mifflin High School

Woodward Park Middle School

West High School

Starling PreK-8

Wedgewood Middle School

Dublin City Schools: Monday-Friday 9a-2p (grab and go)

Dublin Scioto High School

Riverside Elementary

Pickerington Local Schools: Monday-Friday 11:30a-12:30p (grab and go)

Tussing Elementary

Harmon Middle School

Ridgeview Jr. High

Groveport Madison Schools: Monday-Friday 11:30am-12:30pm for children under 18 years old

Asbury Elementary

Dunloe Elementary

Glendening Elementary

Madison Elementary

Middle School Central

Middle School North

Worthington Schools Monday-Friday 10a-1p

Thomas Worthington High school

Worthington Kilbourne High School

Slate Hill Elementary

Canal Winchester Local Schools: Monday-Friday (grab and go)

Check school website for full details (http://www.cwschools.org/)

Westerville City Schools

Starting 3/19/2020 will have food delivery. Check website

Hilliard City Schools

Pick up and Delivery details will be available on 3/18/2020

On 3/16 and 3/17 from 10am to 1pm-grab a lunch (child that this is for must be present)

Bexley Schools

Breakfast and Lunch available 2x’s per week at 4 different locations

(NOTE: only for students who qualify for free lunches)-Check website for details

Reynoldsburg City Schools

-March 17-20 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p

French Run Elementary

Hannah Ashton Middle School

Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus

-March 23-27 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p at French Run Elementary

Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus

-March 30-April 3 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p at French Run Elementary

French Run Elementary

Hannah Ashton Middle School

Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus

Grandview Heights Schools: Monday-Friday (g rab and go meals)

Breakfast: 8am-8:15am at Edison Commons

Lunch: 11am-11:30am at Edison Commons

Gahanna Jefferson Schools: 11a-1p

March 18 (3 days worth of food) , March 23 (5 days worth of food) and March 30 (5 days worth of food)

Goshen Lane Elementary

Royal Manor Elementary

Middle School East

Middle School West

Lincoln High School

Other :

The LunchBox: will be passing out emergency bags of food throughout the duration of the school closures to families needing them most

